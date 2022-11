In Michigan City, crews are closing 300 North Just west of 950 West from 7:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. today for water main installation.

The intersection will be open to the East of 950 West and North & South of 300 North.

A detour for 300 North will be set up 421 South to 200 North, East to 950 West, North to 300 North.