A Michigan City man was sentenced to over 7 years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced to 7 years and 3 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in April 2022, Miller possessed a handgun and a rifle while in Michigan City. At that time, he was on federal supervised release for a controlled substance conviction.

Miller’s criminal history revealed he has four prior felony convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing these firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.