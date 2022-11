There will be overnight lane closures tonight into Wednesday from approximately 7 p.m.-6 a.m. on I-94 between Burr Street and the Illinois State Line, according to INDOT.

The closures will be to switch traffic back to the normal configuration as construction wraps up for the year.

Work in this area on I-80/94 will continue in early Spring to finish out the contract.

Construction has also wrapped up for the year on I-65 in Lake County, with contractors continuing that work next Spring as well.