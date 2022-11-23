Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that the City of Gary is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.

The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.

“It is communities like Gary that are trailblazing and making a difference within the connectivity space,” Crouch said. “The many cities, counties and towns throughout the state that are collaborating on behalf of their citizens never ceases to amaze me. Congratulations to leaders in the City of Gary who are taking steps to further broadband investment in the area.”

The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the City of Gary’s adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.

“We are excited to have the State of Indiana designate and certify Gary as a Broadband Ready Community. The City of Gary has worked diligently in providing online digital services in licensing and permitting,” said Jerome A. Prince, Mayor of Gary. “Just this past month Gary was awarded The Government Experience Project Award by the Center for Digital Government for our Gary Online service. This is another step in our progress of striving towards affordable broadband coverage for all the citizens of Gary.”

Earnie Holtrey, Deputy Director at the Indiana Broadband Office, extended the office’s accolades to leaders in the City of Gary.

“The City of Gary is highly distinguished for leading their community towards reliability and affordability by utilizing broadband connectivity. When communities, like this one, prioritize connectivity for their citizens, many benefit. Congratulations,” said Holtrey.

Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020. For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.