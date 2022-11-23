Unity Foundation of La Porte County is supporting area nonprofit and community service agencies with its most recent round of ‘Power for Good’ Community Grants, totaling over $265,000 for 91 local projects throughout La Porte County.
This surpasses past grant amounts made by Unity. These grants will help local organizations provide vital access to education, literacy, prevention and supportive services for local residents.
“Community organizations are doing incredible work throughout La Porte County, and Unity is proud
to support their efforts.” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.
This year, Unity Foundation increased the amount of funding available for projects from $3,000 to
$5,000 grants. Eligible organizations could apply for up to 2 grants that help strengthen La Porte
County in meaningful ways.
The applications were evaluated by a committee of dedicated members from throughout La Porte
County. The grants are made possible due to the generosity of visionary donors who left unrestricted
funds to Unity Foundation. Those community funds were established in the following names: AAUW
La Porte, Backer Family Fund, Fred & Helen Brust, Petrea A. Clark, John P. & Anne H. Daley, Ernest &
Mildred Delco, Pauline M. Dent, Randy & Jane Dorman, Charles T. & Pauline Dye, Mark E. Essling,
Sanford Z. Friedman, David C. Gardner, Christopher B. Jollief, Kabelin Family, Ruth W. Pollingue, Purdue
Federal Credit Union, Scott and Marianne Rice Family, Tom & Judy Ringo, Ruth C. Sabin, Phillip A.
Sprague, Thomas C. & Blanch G. Stokes, Tower/Oktoberfest, Unity Foundation Power for Good Fund,
John & Jean Vail, and Sandra L. Young.
Funding assistance for this year’s grants was also provided by the Bensz Family Advised Fund, Barry C.
Dulyea Arts Fund for Children, Kay Franklin Commemorative Fund, Glick Foundation Fund, La Porte
County Educational Advancement Fund, La Porte County Mental Health Fund, Christian J. Nickels
Family Fund, Lorraine Gehrke Orlowski Fund, Polad Animal Care Endowment Fund, George H. and
Madeline A. Smrt West Side Neighborhood Fund, and Charles Westcott Youth Fund.
American Red Cross ‐ Northwest Indiana Chapter
Anam Cara Stables Inc
Anthony Adams House
Arts for Learning
Arts in the Park
Boys & Girls Club of La Porte County
Catholic Charities
Center Township Trustee‐La Porte County
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Inc. (“CCH”)
City of La Porte
City of La Porte Mayor’s Council for Veteran’s Affairs
Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee, Wills Townships, Inc.
Dunebrook, Inc.
Dunes Arts Foundation
Family Advocates
Fly High Youth Services Inc.
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana‐Michiana
Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.
HealthLinc – Community Health Center
Healthy Communities of La Porte County
Helping Our People Excel
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Independent Cat Society
Interfaith Community PADS
Friendship Botanic Gardens
Intrepid Phoenix
Lubeznik Center for the Arts
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana
La Porte County Meals on Wheels
La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
La Porte Little Theatre Club
La Porte County Family YMCA
LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity
LaPorte County Drug Free Partnership
La Porte High School
La Porte Lake Association
La Porte Salvation Army
Leadership La Porte County, Inc.
LETSGO City
Michigan City Area Schools
Michigan City Fire Department
Michigan City First United Methodist Church
Michigan City High School
Michigan City Holiday Meals
Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team
New Prairie Education Foundation
New Prairie High School Robotics
Open Door Community Alliance
Paladin
READ La Porte County
REAL Services
Reins of Life
Ronald McDonald House Charities ® of Michiana
Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary
Service League of Michigan City
Shirley Heinze Land Trust
The Social and Learning Institute
South Central Jr. Sr. High School
Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Inc.
Supplemental United Food Pantry (Hanna)
The Community Reserve
The Pax Center
Trinity Episcopal Church
United Way of La Porte County
Washington Park Zoo
Westville Police Department
Worthy Women Recovery Home
Yana Service Club Inc.
Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County
sponsors are as follows: Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, Northern Indiana Education Foundation, Mason
Investment Advisory Services, 1st Source Bank, Edward Jones, Harbour Trust Investment Management
Company, Kabelin Ace Hardware, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., Newby Lewis Kaminski &
Jones, LLP, Rice Farms, Sanlo, Sera Group, Tech Credit Union, Applegate & Company CPA’s, Centier
Bank, Estep Burkey Simmons, LLC, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Fenker’s Furniture, Mayor Duane Parry
and the City of Michigan City. Unity would also like to thank the La Porte County community and all
donors for their ongoing support and celebration of the Power of Community in La Porte County.
More information on the grantees and grants can be found at uflc.net.