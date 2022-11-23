Unity Foundation of La Porte County is supporting area nonprofit and community service agencies with its most recent round of ‘Power for Good’ Community Grants, totaling over $265,000 for 91 local projects throughout La Porte County.

This surpasses past grant amounts made by Unity. These grants will help local organizations provide vital access to education, literacy, prevention and supportive services for local residents.

“Community organizations are doing incredible work throughout La Porte County, and Unity is proud

to support their efforts.” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

This year, Unity Foundation increased the amount of funding available for projects from $3,000 to

$5,000 grants. Eligible organizations could apply for up to 2 grants that help strengthen La Porte

County in meaningful ways.

The applications were evaluated by a committee of dedicated members from throughout La Porte

County. The grants are made possible due to the generosity of visionary donors who left unrestricted

funds to Unity Foundation. Those community funds were established in the following names: AAUW

La Porte, Backer Family Fund, Fred & Helen Brust, Petrea A. Clark, John P. & Anne H. Daley, Ernest &

Mildred Delco, Pauline M. Dent, Randy & Jane Dorman, Charles T. & Pauline Dye, Mark E. Essling,

Sanford Z. Friedman, David C. Gardner, Christopher B. Jollief, Kabelin Family, Ruth W. Pollingue, Purdue

Federal Credit Union, Scott and Marianne Rice Family, Tom & Judy Ringo, Ruth C. Sabin, Phillip A.

Sprague, Thomas C. & Blanch G. Stokes, Tower/Oktoberfest, Unity Foundation Power for Good Fund,

John & Jean Vail, and Sandra L. Young.

Funding assistance for this year’s grants was also provided by the Bensz Family Advised Fund, Barry C.

Dulyea Arts Fund for Children, Kay Franklin Commemorative Fund, Glick Foundation Fund, La Porte

County Educational Advancement Fund, La Porte County Mental Health Fund, Christian J. Nickels

Family Fund, Lorraine Gehrke Orlowski Fund, Polad Animal Care Endowment Fund, George H. and

Madeline A. Smrt West Side Neighborhood Fund, and Charles Westcott Youth Fund.

2022 Grant Recipients and their programs/projects receiving funding are as follows:

Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries‐Michigan City

American Red Cross ‐ Northwest Indiana Chapter

Anam Cara Stables Inc

Anthony Adams House

Arts for Learning

Arts in the Park

Boys & Girls Club of La Porte County

Catholic Charities

Center Township Trustee‐La Porte County

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Inc. (“CCH”)

City of La Porte

City of La Porte Mayor’s Council for Veteran’s Affairs

Community Food Pantry of Galena, Hudson, Kankakee, Wills Townships, Inc.

Dunebrook, Inc.

Dunes Arts Foundation

Family Advocates

Fly High Youth Services Inc.

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana‐Michiana

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.

HealthLinc – Community Health Center

Healthy Communities of La Porte County

Helping Our People Excel

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

Independent Cat Society

Interfaith Community PADS

Friendship Botanic Gardens

Intrepid Phoenix

Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana

La Porte County Meals on Wheels

La Porte County Symphony Orchestra

La Porte Little Theatre Club

La Porte County Family YMCA

LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity

LaPorte County Drug Free Partnership

La Porte High School

La Porte Lake Association

La Porte Salvation Army

Leadership La Porte County, Inc.

LETSGO City

Michigan City Area Schools

Michigan City Fire Department

Michigan City First United Methodist Church

Michigan City High School

Michigan City Holiday Meals

Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team

New Prairie Education Foundation

New Prairie High School Robotics

Open Door Community Alliance

Paladin

READ La Porte County

REAL Services

Reins of Life

Ronald McDonald House Charities ® of Michiana

Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary

Service League of Michigan City

Shirley Heinze Land Trust

The Social and Learning Institute

South Central Jr. Sr. High School

Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Inc.

Supplemental United Food Pantry (Hanna)

The Community Reserve

The Pax Center

Trinity Episcopal Church

United Way of La Porte County

Washington Park Zoo

Westville Police Department

Worthy Women Recovery Home

Yana Service Club Inc.

Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County

Corporate sponsors help Unity Foundation support and manage many community projects. 2022

sponsors are as follows: Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, Northern Indiana Education Foundation, Mason

Investment Advisory Services, 1st Source Bank, Edward Jones, Harbour Trust Investment Management

Company, Kabelin Ace Hardware, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., Newby Lewis Kaminski &

Jones, LLP, Rice Farms, Sanlo, Sera Group, Tech Credit Union, Applegate & Company CPA’s, Centier

Bank, Estep Burkey Simmons, LLC, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Fenker’s Furniture, Mayor Duane Parry

and the City of Michigan City. Unity would also like to thank the La Porte County community and all

donors for their ongoing support and celebration of the Power of Community in La Porte County.

More information on the grantees and grants can be found at uflc.net.