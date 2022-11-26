Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW says it is seeking nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.

The first inductee, David A. Roberts, BS ’74, was recognized in 2022. Roberts is the retired chairman, president and CEO of Carlisle Companies Incorporated in Charlotte, N.C., and a longtime supporter of STEM education as well as developments that benefit the greater Northwest Indiana community.

To nominate candidates for the 2023 PNW Alumni Hall of Fame class, complete the Nomination Form by January 6, 2023. The form can be found at pnw.edu/alumni.