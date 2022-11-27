The Michigan City Festival of Lights Celebration is back. Join the festivities Saturday, December 3 starting at 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy the parade, watch the lighting of the official Michigan City Christmas Tree, visit Santa at his Michigan City Workshop (710 Franklin St.) and drop off your wish list to the big man himself, help pick the Chili Challenge champions, and support Meals on Wheels LaPorte County and Toys for Tots. Space is still available in the parade.

See more on the Michigan City Special Events Facebook page ot at https://www.emichigancity.com/1252/Festival-of-Lights.