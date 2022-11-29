Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received $5.9 million in renewed federal funding that will support programs for first-generation, low-income and underrepresented college students over the next five years.

Three of the six TRIO programs at PNW, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math and Science and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, will benefit from the funding.

“The TRIO Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math and Science programs have a duty and responsibility to the communities of Hammond, Gary and East Chicago by way of Purdue University Northwest to promote higher education,” says Ronnell DuBose, director of TRIO Upward Bound/Upward Bound Math and Science at PNW. “Empowering the youth in those communities to persevere and advocate for their individual success, is the heart and purpose of our program.”

“We are so pleased and thrilled that the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program has had its funding renewed for the next five years,” says Maya Blackwell, director of the TRIO McNair Achievement Program at PNW. “This funding will allow us to continue to provide access to research opportunities and doctoral program preparation services for first-generation, income-eligible and underrepresented students.”

The Upward Bound program provides supportive academic instruction and tutoring for high school students to help increase graduation rates in secondary education and enrollment and graduation rates for post-secondary degrees. The Upward Bound Math and Science program is designed to strengthen the math and science skills of high school students, encouraging them to pursue postsecondary degrees, and eventually careers in these fields. The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program prepares eligible college students for doctoral studies through involvement in research, faculty mentorships, summer research internships, seminars and graduate admission assistance.

PNW’s TRIO and Educational Opportunity Programs serve 2,000 students annually and provide opportunity for academic development, motivates students toward the successful completion of a postsecondary education and increases retention and graduation rates of its participants.

The Upward Bound pre-college programs, as well as the McNair Achievement Program, are three of the six federally funded TRIO programs at PNW. The others include Student Support Services and Educational Talent Search programs at the Hammond and Westville campuses.

For additional information on all Educational Opportunity Programs, visit www.pnw.edu/eop.