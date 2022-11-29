Over the past 105 years, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has celebrated its members during its Annual Member Dinner.

In addition to the recognition of milestone members and legacy businesses, this year we will continue a new tradition of announcing winners in several award categories including Community Impact, Small Business, Large Business, Young Professional, and Ambassador. These five award categories will recognize individual people, businesses, or organizations who have made a difference in our business community during the past year. Nominations will be qualified by the Chamber Awards Committee. Finalists in each category will be notified and invited to the Chamber’s Annual Membership Dinner which will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Category Award winners will be announced during the dinner program.

“The Chamber is committed to promoting our members and celebrating their successes,” stated Katie Eaton, Chamber president. “After experiencing the excitement around our inaugural awards last year, we are prepared to see an increase in nominations this year. It will be a difficult decision for our selection committee.”

The nominee must be a member of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and have a location or are actively doing business in the Michigan City area. An official nomination form provided by the Chamber should be used for submissions. Nominations may be submitted by colleagues, employees, community members, or anyone with knowledge of a deserving individual, organization, or business. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 23, 2022. All deadlines are firm, and nominations will not be accepted after the deadline. Nominations will be kept confidential until finalists are announced.

For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221. The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area and believes in fostering an inclusive business environment to promote a thriving community.