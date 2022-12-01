Students in the Andrean High School Cardinal Flahiff Chapter of the National Honor Society raised more than $1,400 for the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point this fall through the organization’s annual sweatshirt sales.

The design for the pink sweatshirt with the words “Faith Family Love” and a cross, heart and breast cancer ribbon on the back was drawn freehand by Andrean High School fine arts teacher Bridgette Ruehl.

Andrean High School Director of Finance Dr. Melissa Miller, who serves as moderator for the National Honor Society, said the students sold more than 235 sweatshirts. Miller said the National Honor Society members were thrilled to support Franciscan Health’s, “mission and vision of providing quality care to its patients.”

“It is our hope, as moderators, that this project helps our students understand the concept of community and supporting families facing a challenging diagnosis,” Miller said.

Andrean High School alumnus Pete Monger of Rothschild Agency, Inc. in Merrillville is a member of the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Board of Directors and serves as assistant football coach at Andrean.

“It is always great to see Andrean students live out what Andrean is built on through philanthropy,” Monger said.

MinDee Richard, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation, thanked the students and Andrean community for their generous support.

“This donation will help women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer obtain transportation to their appointments, provide money for groceries, educate women about their disease, assist with other financial burdens and provide emotional support in the darkest time of their illness” Richard said.

The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point offers comprehensive services for women through state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures, follow-up treatment options, education and support.

To schedule an appointment at the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point, call (219) 757-6010 or request an appointment online.

Anyone interested in contributing to support the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point through the Franciscan Health Foundation may contact Richard at MinDee.Richard@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 661-3403.