Two Valparaiso police officers along with K9 Raider, recently completed a food delivery to a local resident after the delivery driver was arrested.

On Tuesday, Officer Palleson performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an infraction. During the traffic stop, it was learned the driver, a food delivery driver out for a delivery, had an active warrant for his arrest. Officer Sprowl and K9 Raider arrived to assist.

The driver was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant without issue.

Officer Palleson and Officer Sprowl worked to arrange that not only was the arrest warrant served, but the food as well.

Officer Sprowl and K9 Raider completed the delivery of the food to a local resident.