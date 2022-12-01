The Food Bank of Northern Indiana still have several mobile food distributions taking place this month.

The following is a list of local locations and times for mobile distributions:

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT While supplies last.

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

This distribution will serve 300 households.

Thursday, Dec. 8 – St. Joseph County

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET While supplies last.

WHERE: Ivy Tech Community College, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601

This distribution will serve 300 households.

Friday, Dec. 9 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET While supplies last.

WHERE: Ozark Pawn, 1006 Merrifield St., Mishawaka, IN 46545

This distribution will serve 300 households.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT While supplies last.

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

This distribution will serve 250 households.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – LaPorte County – Turkey Distribution

Noon – 2 p.m. CT While supplies last.

WHERE: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346

This distribution will provide turkeys for 263 households.

Friday, Dec. 16 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET While supplies last.

WHERE: Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46616

This distribution will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.

Distributions are drive thru. The food bank asks those attending to remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.