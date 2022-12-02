Indiana’s official snowmobiling season began Thursday and lasts through March 31.

The DNR’s four public trails range from “flat and fast to more technical and wooded.”

The DNR says that with enough snowfall, the snowmobile trail managers will sign and publicize that their trails are open for riding.

Trail passes are not required, but snowmobiles must be registered to ride w/the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Check Indiana’s snowmobile trail status, laws and regulations, safety information and more at on.IN.gov/snowmobiling.