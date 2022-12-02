An Indiana State trooper from the Lowell post was injured after being struck by another vehicle on I-80 on Wednesday night.

Just after 11:15 p.m., Trp. Riley Hieb was stationary on I-80 eastbound at the 11.3 mile-marker. Trp. Hieb was seated in his vehicle, providing traffic direction in the left lane with his emergency lights activated. There had been an earlier crash just involving a semi and a passenger car. A Chevrolet HHR, driven by 67-year-old Jose Huizar-Hernandez, of Lake Station, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and rear ended the police car. Trp. Hieb and Huizar-Hernandez were transported to a hospital by EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police say this is the eighth time this year that a Lowell Trooper has been struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights have been activated.

Lt. Gose, Commander of the Lowell Post, expressed concern about this trend. “Please remember to slow down and/or change lanes when you see emergency lighting. The safety of our troopers and the public is of utmost concern. Just one of these crashes is unacceptable, let alone eight.”