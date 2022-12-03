One person died after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 in Porter County County Friday, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department. Traffic was shut down on U.S. 6 between State Road 149 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township for several hours.

Just after 5 p.m., Porter County 911 began receiving phone calls of a serious crash in front of Arbor View Animal Hospital involving at least three vehicles.

As Liberty Township Firefighters were responding to the crash, a Portage ambulance was enroute back to the city from the hospital when the call came out and were able to render aid. Two vehicles were left heavily damaged and disabled in the roadway and a third vehicle left heavily damaged into the ditch along U.S. 6.

As fire officials began receiving updated information and conducting patient assessments, additional fire resources were called. Extrication was needed for one person deemed critical in a small pickup truck. The person was trapped and unable to move on their own.

As firefighters performed extrication efforts removing the patient from the vehicle, the conditions of the patient worsened and were deteriorating, according to Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department. Medics were performing life-saving efforts during extrication, but the person had succumbed to their injuries and declared dead on scene. Firefighters continued to perform recovery of the patient.

A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene for the critical patient but was ultimately canceled due to weather conditions.

The occupants of the other vehicles were treated on scene and declined further medical treatment.

As of Friday the crash remained under investigation by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department.