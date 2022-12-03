Detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post on Thursday initiated an investigation at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility into the death of an inmate.

The inmate has been identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester.

Investigators are being assisted by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

As of Friday, an autopsy had been conducted and the results as well as toxicology were pending.

Indiana State Police said Friday that this is an active investigation.