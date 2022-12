The Downtown La Porte Ice Rink, located at Monroe and State streets, opens Friday, Dec. 9.

Skate rentals will be available in both figure and hockey style.

Reserve your skate times on-line at www.laporteparkandrec.com, or use the QR code on the flyer.

Also see the flyer for opening weekend times and costs.

See more on the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Facebook page.