Chesterton High School is hosting a food drive in support of the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry is especially in need of canned fruits, egg noodles, laundry detergent, dish soap, boxed meals, and cereal.

Donations can be made through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Those donating are asked to leave their contribution in a drop box located in the foyer of Entrance 1 at CHS.