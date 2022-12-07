Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez on Tuesday joined the United States Secret Service Chicago Field Office in thanking dozens of Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers for helping bring down a “large-scale” counterfeiting suspect to justice.

“The work of these officers was critical to the investigation, and execution of a search warrant,” Martinez stated on social media. “More than $150,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency was recovered along with rifles, handguns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.”

Almost 30 Lake County police officers participated, including SWAT operators, SWAT snipers, Drug Task Force Regional Enforcement Team, Uniformed Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and a police K-9, according to Martinez.

No other information has been released at this time.