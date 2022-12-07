A traffic stop led to several drug charges and the discovery of a wanted felon in South Bend, according to Indiana State Police.

On Monday, troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) and officers with the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) arrested a South Bend man and woman on numerous drug and gun charges.

At around 1:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a Chevrolet for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During the traffic stop it was discovered that the passenger in the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Ankoma Kirk of South Bend was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm without a permit.

During the traffic stop troopers also discovered a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, 29 pills identified as oxycodone, 43 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine, 123 grams of suspected marijuana, and several grams of suspected synthetic marijuana.

Kirk was arrested for:

dealing methamphetamine

possession of methamphetamine

dealing cocaine or narcotic drug

possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

possession of stolen property

dealing marijuana

possession of marijuana

The driver of the Chevrolet, 21-year-old Melanie Garcilazo of South Bend was arrested for:

driving while suspended-prior

dealing methamphetamine

possession of methamphetamine

dealing cocaine of narcotic drug

possession of cocaine of narcotic drug

dealing marijuana

possession of marijuana

Kirk and Garcilazo were both transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.