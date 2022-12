Longtime La Porte County Sheriff’s Office employee Vern Hohnke recently retired. He served the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years, having been hired in August of 1987.

Vern served for five Sheriffs and worked in the jail for several years before transitioning to Courthouse Security where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says Vern was a dedicated employee who was extremely passionate about his duties.