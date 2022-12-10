A man with multiple warrants on charges was arrested after a police pursuit, according to Michigan City police.

Thursday night around 11 p.m. officers were working a special Street Hawk patrol for gun violence and firearm offenses.

An officer observed a GMC Sonoma had committed traffic infractions while following behind it, along the west side of the city. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Sonoma but the vehicle failed to stop and fled from police south out of the city limits, police said. Officers continued to pursue the fleeing vehicle and notified surrounding agencies of the pursuit and the direction they were traveling. With the assistance of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Murphy.

Murphy was taken into custody, and it was discovered that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for possession of an altered firearm, auto theft, possession of legend drug, and possession of marijuana. Murphy also received new charges for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

The Michigan City Police Department says officers will continue to work this highly effective saturation patrol to combat gun violence, illegal firearm possession offenses, drug offenses and “shots fired” complaints within Michigan City.