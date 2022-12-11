The following is a list of upcoming mobile food distributions by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 250 households.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – LaPorte County – Turkey Distribution

Noon – 2 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346

*This distribution is provided by Beacon Health System and will provide turkeys for 263 households.

Friday, December 16, 2022 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46616

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.

Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.