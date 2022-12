In Valparaiso, a portion of Washington Street will be closed for NIPSCO work to replace decorative light poles.

The closure will include Washington Street from Monroe Street south to West Street on Dec. 14-15 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Detours will be marked, and flaggers will be stationed at each end to allow local traffic to access the area.