Michigan City Area Schools students collected more than 3.5 tons of nonperishable food items during their district-wide food drive for The Salvation Army food pantry. In addition 917 books for Operation Bookworm.

Knapp Elementary School took home the giant trophy again this year.

Knapp collected 2,621 pounds of food, almost 7 pounds per student. Marsh, Coolspring, Krueger, MCHS, and Springfield all collected more than 1 pound per student. Coolspring Elementary School collected the most books for Operation Bookworm and will receive service hours from the MCHS National Honor Society as a prize.

The MCHS Student Council organized the drive.