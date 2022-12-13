A Domino’s delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in Michigan City.

Two suspects were arrested, Michigan City Police said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a 911 reported an armed robbery. Officers were dispatched to Domino’s Pizza to speak to the delivery driver who was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

The victim reported that he was delivering an order to the 700 block of Washington Street. He then encountered two males and began interacting with them. During the course of the interaction one of the males displayed a firearm and pointed it at the victim. The same suspect then removed property from the delivery driver’s possession and fled on foot.

Michigan City Police Officers searched the area, looking for the suspects. An officer saw two subjects, matching the description given, in the area of 10th and Spring. The officer radioed other Officers who all converged to the area. The officers attempted to detain the individuals for further investigation, but they both fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit through the immediate residential area, both suspects were apprehended. A firearm and other evidence was recovered.

It was discovered that both suspects are juveniles. Both juveniles were arrested and remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Services Center. One juvenile was arrested for resisting law enforcement and curfew violation. The other juvenile was arrested for robbery, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, curfew violation, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.