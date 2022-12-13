The Board of Directors of Bolt for the Heart, the organization is thanking the cities of Michigan City and La Porte, Franciscan Health, The Play for Jake Foundation, ACME Communication, Horizon Bank and Peepers and all the walkers and runners for making the 4th annual Bolt for the Heart 5K and 10K walk / run on Oct. 29 a great success.

“The turnout, venue, weather and enthusiasm was fantastic, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) stated. “Law enforcement teams from La Porte County were represented and led by La Porte County Sheriff John T. Boyd, Chief Steve Forker of the Michigan City Police Department, Chief Paul Brettin of the La Porte Police Department and Chief Marshal Mark Swistek of the Long Beach Police Department.”

Bolt for the Heart announced that in addition to the 20 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) generated through the race and its sponsors, the organization will be donating an additional 20 AEDs to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office. The donation completes the goal of placing an AED in every LCSO vehicle.

Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer stated, “We are so grateful to be able to donate the final 20 AEDs needed to complete equipping the Sheriff’s Office vehicle fleet. Every car within the agency will now have a lifesaving AED ready to save lives. Whether it’s in a rural or urban setting, deputies will be ready with the first responder training and the tools they need to increase survival. It is a pleasure to support our Hometown Heroes.”

Sheriff Boyd stated, “We are overwhelmed by their generosity and forever thankful for the Bolt for the Heart partnership. Mr. Twer and the entire Bolt organization are wonderful people who are enthusiastic about saving lives. With this final donation, all deputies, not just those assigned to the Patrol Division, will be equipped with a lifesaving device and ready to assist others during an emergency.

A countywide donation day will be held in late March / early April in La Porte.

Bolt for the Heart is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that raises money through generous sponsors, donations, and family 5K / 10K’s to purchase AEDs for first responders. For more information, visit www.boltfortheheart.com.