Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has announced that Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process.

Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She oversees academic programs, faculty and operations in Managerial Studies, Quantitative Business Studies, the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, the White Lodging Professional Selling Center, the Center for Business and Economic Development, and hosts the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center.

“Dr. Clapp-Smith is a recognized authority in leadership development who has been instrumental in building community among her fellow faculty members, integrating a cohesive recruiting and retention plan, and facilitating promising increases in enrollment in the freshman class,” said PNW Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kenneth C. Holford. “Her enthusiasm and leadership will bring great advances to our students, faculty and staff as our College of Business completes its upcoming reaccreditation process with AACSB and continues to grow.”

Clapp-Smith is a professor of Leadership and academic director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. She previously served as associate vice chancellor of Academic Affairs for PNW, focusing on student success and retention as well as faculty development. She was one of the most recent winners of PNW’s Outstanding Administrative Leader award in March 2022.

“I could not be more excited about the meaningful work my College of Business colleagues and I have ahead of us. We believe in ‘Business for Good’ – the positive effects our programs have in preparing our students to make a difference in their businesses and communities,” Clapp-Smith said. “I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with an amazing group of students, faculty, staff and community partners in the coming years.”

Clapp-Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in History and German from Bowdoin College (Maine), an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona), and a doctorate degree in Organizational Behavior and Leadership from the University of Nebraska. She has been active in leadership development consulting, coaching and facilitation in the United States and Europe.