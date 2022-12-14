The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold.

The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

“The City of La Porte strives to create a welcoming environment for all people where bicycling is a major part of living an active and healthy lifestyle,” Heinold said. “We are committed to providing quality opportunities for residents and visitors to see our beautiful city by bicycle.”

La Porte joins 500 other communities throughout the country who have been awarded with one of five levels of designation by the League of American Bicyclists. Criteria for consideration included bike infrastructure, education, events and more.

To learn more about this program, visit bikeleague.org/community.