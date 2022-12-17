The Lakefront Career Network (LCN) recently announced Interfaith Community PADS (Interfaith) as their 2023 Spotlight Organization.

Interfaith Community PADS, Inc. is a faith-based organization providing food, shelter, and resource referrals to the homeless population in our community. They have been in operation for over 20 years.

Each year LCN, the young professionals committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, uses an application process to choose one nonprofit to build a unique partnership with for an entire year. In what is now its sixth partnership, LCN will work with Interfaith to increase awareness of the organization. LCN will do this through new events, givebacks, and fundraising that young professionals and other community members can participate in.

Incoming LCN Co-Chair, Jeremy Rossi stated, “LCN is excited for the upcoming partnership with Interfaith Community PADS. The work they do in the Michigan City area is so very important. They are a community helping the community, which is exactly what LCN strives to do.” The partnership will also include a planned day of giving and other fundraising efforts to boost awareness of the organization and meet their needs. Incoming LCN Co-Chair, Amber Terry added, “Interfaith relies heavily on volunteers throughout the year. In our partnership and with our events we hope to introduce them to a new group of potential volunteers.” To help keep costs low, Interfaith relies on 300 volunteer hours per month, and the goal for 2023 is to bring that number to 400 hours. There are a variety of tasks for volunteers. Interfaith Executive Director, Harry Holtkamp stated his gratitude for the partnership, “We have worked hard to impact La Porte County in a meaningful way, and we thank LCN for the opportunity to partner and grow on what we have established.”