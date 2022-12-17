The Michigan City Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in a 15-year homicide cold case, involving the homicide of Robert Winters Jr. (RJ).

On April 1st, 2007 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Officers from the Michigan City Police Department were dispatched to the 200 Block of E. Fulton St in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers discovered that Robert Winters Jr. (RJ) lying on the ground and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The Michigan City Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in solving this 15-year-old homicide.

Michigan City Police stated, “Persons of interests have been made known to MCPD and we are seeking witnesses and other credible information that can lead the prosecution of the suspect(s). If you have any knowledge of this tragic incident, consideration may be given for cooperation to those who can provide information that can lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the suspect(s).”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Corporal Melissa Sopher by phone at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1049 or via email at msopher@emichigancity.com.

Michigan City Police would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.