A suspect connected in the robbery of a bank in Michigan City was arrested in New Buffalo on Thursday.

At around 1:05 p.m., Michigan City Police were dispatched to a bank alarm at First Source Bank located at 3905 Franklin St.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had received an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle prior to officers arrival. Officers searched the area and determined that the suspect left in a dark colored vehicle and was traveling south on Franklin Street.

A short time later the vehicle was located by a Pokagon Band Tribal Police officer, in New Buffalo Michigan. Search warrants and an arrest warrant were granted which resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Ryan Michael James, of New Buffalo. The arrest was made at an undisclosed location in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077.

The Michigan City Police Department would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.