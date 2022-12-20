At approximately 2:49 a.m. this morning St. Joseph County Police discovered a grey GMC Sierra sitting in a cornfield with its engine running east of Oak Road and just north of Stanton Road, near the St. Joseph-Marshall County line. Inside the truck a County Police Officer discovered two females both unconscious and without a pulse. Medics and Marshall County Police arrived on scene a short time later. Jennifer Ann Kelley, (f/w) age 30 of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, (f/w) age 26 of Walkerton were both pronounced dead on scene by medics.

No signs of crash, or trauma were visible. Burns had been reported as missing to Marshall County law enforcement at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday evening after having last been seen by her boyfriend earlier that evening around 6:00 p.m. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. At this time, both deaths are under investigation by the County Police and County Coroner, but fatal drug overdose is the suspected cause of death of both Kelly and Burns.