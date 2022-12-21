Merrillville, Ind. — NIPSCO’s tenth annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and

employee donations, provided more than $75,000 to benefit community-serving organizations throughout

northern Indiana this holiday season.

NIPSCO employees donated more than 600 toys to be donated to each of the eight Toys for Tots organizations

throughout the NIPSCO service area. Counties supported include:

• Lake County

• North Lake Co. (Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting)

• Porter, Starke and Jasper

• LaPorte County

• Miami, Cass, Howard, Fulton, Wabash, Grant and Tipton

• Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Wells

• Elkhart County

• St. Joseph County

“Our annual Hope for the Holidays campaign remains a favorite of our employees,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s

director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “NIPSCO employees are always excited to come

together to donate to worthy causes and were happy to be able to do so in person once again. Our culture of

helping others is what allows us to make the season brighter for families throughout northern Indiana.”

Along with the employee-giving efforts supporting Toys for Tots, NIPSCO also made donations to nonprofit

organizations across northern Indiana. The recipients included:

• St. Jude House in Crown Point

• The Caring Place in Valparaiso

• Shop with a Cop in Michigan City

• Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights in Fort Wayne

• Community Harvest Food Bank

• United Way of LaPorte County

• Salvation Army

• One Warm Coat

NIPSCO’s clerical union, USW Local 13796, organized a coat drive to support One Warm Coat. One Warm Coat

provides free coats to children and adults in need and is committed to sharing warmth, without

discrimination, one coat at a time. NIPSCO employees are donating gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves,

sweaters and sweatshirts to give the gift of warmth to those who may not have adequate protection from

Indiana’s cold weather – the drive runs through January.

For more information on other ways NIPSCO gives back to the community, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.