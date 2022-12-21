BEWARE-BLIZZRD WARNING. * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ Thursday to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 15 below to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow accumulations are expected near Lake Michigan Saturday through Sunday, especially in Berrien and Cass Michigan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.