BEWARE-BLIZZRD WARNING. 

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
  6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ Thursday to 7 AM EST /6 AM
  CST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
  Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce
  visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel.
  Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
  outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 15 below to 30
  below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
  10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow accumulations are expected
  near Lake Michigan Saturday through Sunday, especially in
  Berrien and Cass Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.