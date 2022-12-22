The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to their Facebook page:

“The US National Weather Service Northern Indiana has upgraded La Porte County to the ‘Blizzard Warning’ status beginning Thursday night and lasting through Saturday morning.

“An extremely dangerous combination of bitter cold temperatures, measurable snowfall, and sustained winds, will create blizzard-like whiteout conditions ultimately impacting any type of travel.

“DO NOT venture out into these life-threatening conditions for unnecessary reasons. If you choose to do so and become stranded, the response time by a deputy will be lengthy, even if he or she can get anywhere close to you and your vehicle.

“The only type of travel shall be ESSENTIAL only!

“DO NOT call the #LCSO or the LaPorte County E911 Center to inquire about roadway conditions. Rather visit 511in.org for travel impacts, interstate cameras and Indiana Department of Transportation: Northwest #YellowTruck plow cameras.

“More information will be provided throughout the entire weather event – stay tuned.”