WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. A wintry mix Thursday
  transitions to all snow by Thursday evening. Snow will be
  moderate to heavy at times Thursday night into Friday before
  transitioning to lake effect snow through Saturday. Storm
  total snow amounts will be quite varied, exceeding well over
  one foot near Lake Michigan to a few inches in northwest Ohio.
  West winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause
  significant blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
  northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
  conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
  extremely difficult, if not impossible. Strong winds may bring
  down tree branches and lead to power outages. The cold wind
  chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
  exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night
  into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits
  above and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single
  digits and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to
  around 20 to 30 below zero at times. The lowest wind chills
  will be Friday into Saturday. Additional snow accumulations
  are expected near Lake Michigan through Sunday in west-
  northwest wind favored snow belts.