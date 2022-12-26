LOCAL FAVORITE RICH HARDESTY AND HIS BAND PLAYING DECEMBER 30 CONCERT

WITH HEAD HONCHOS AT LA PORTE CIVIC AUDITORIUM

The La Porte Civic Auditorium welcomes hometown musical artist Rich Hardesty and his band, the Little Nashvilles, for a concert on Friday, December 30. The concert begins at 6 p.m. with Head Honchos. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The concert is part of the La Porte Civic Auditorium Event Series.

Many music fans around La Porte and the Hoosier state know and love Rich Hardesty, who will bring his talented band to rock his hometown venue. With a musical magnetism about him, Hardesty guides listeners on a journey with unmatched depth and authenticity. While playing a wide variety of classic covers in venues across the globe, he has also released a dozen albums of original material, beautifully blending the lively sounds of reggae, the mellow moods of an acoustic songwriter, the storytelling of a true folk lover and elements of rock ‘n’ roll. Hardesty has toured nationally with a host of acclaimed artists over the years. Notably, he opened for Skip Marley at Bob Marley’s 71st birthday bash and was the headliner for John Mellencamp’s 50th birthday celebration.

The Head Honchos, a 2019 LA Music Critics Best Blues Band nominee, perform music based on intense body-moving rhythms and emotionally-charged guitar expressions. Grounded on the foundations of American blues, rock, soul and funk, the band launches every tune with an irresistible invitation to kick back, let go and enthusiastically enjoy. The Head Honchos cover some of our most loved standards while introducing roots-inspired new songs.

Sponsor VIP Tables (8 seats) are available in the front two rows for $250 and Reserved Tables (8 seats) are available for $150. Floor General Admission tickets cost $15 and Balcony General Admission tickets cost $10. Tickets are available online at www.viewstub.com/Civic-Rich or at the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call the Civic Auditorium Office at 219-362-2325.