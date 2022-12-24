The 2022 calendar year has been a good one for the LPUEA, with many different board-supported projects having taken place.

These projects improved upon building facades, local infrastructure and workforce development initiatives. According to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, such projects are critical to the overall improvement and momentum of the city.

“The La Porte Urban Enterprise Association is an integral part of the development of La Porte,” Dermody said “Over the years, the LPUEA has made incredible investments in our Downtown, and our community is so much better thanks to their great work and dedication to our community.”

During the year, 14 Business Grants were awarded to assist with new awnings, doors, windows, and painting of existing buildings. The LPUEA put $106,884 into these projects with the private sector matching dollar for dollar at a minimum. The Business Grant Program requires the applicant to pay for at least 50% of the total project cost and the maximum grant amount cannot exceed $10,000. There is also a requirement that local companies have the opportunity to bid on these projects.

Special grants were paid to five businesses or organizations totaling $430,300. These grants were awarded for parking lot reconstruction for a commercial development, sidewalk and curb installation surrounding a new multi-unit residential development, installation of additional holiday lights in the downtown district, a train noise study, and workforce development initiatives.

The La Porte Farmer’s Market was sponsored once again by the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association. For the past 16 years area farmers and growers have sold their produce at the Farmer’s Market located at the northeast corner of Lincolnway and Monroe.

The LPUEA also supported improvements to our park system. These projects totaled $36,790 and highlight the partnership between the LPUEA and the La Porte Park Department. Improvements included parking lot improvements at Scharf Field Park and the installation of a portable ice rink in downtown La Porte.

This past year has been an excellent one for the LPUEA and has paved the way for even more development in 2023. All of the abovementioned Zone Programs will be available again in 2023, with some new initiatives as well. If residents or businesses in the community are looking for more information about the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association, contact Mary Ann Richards at 219-362-8260 or visit the City of La Porte’s website at www.cityoflaporte.com.