The City of Valparaiso is releasing the City’s new recycling collection schedule for 2023.

On Sept. 12, the City of Valparaiso’s Common Council adopted new recycling collection rates, charges and guidelines for the City’s recycling customers. Part of this amended ordinance included changing the residential recycling collection frequency from once per week to once every two weeks.

“We learned that most recycling bins were being set out at the curb far less than full for weekly pickups. By switching to every other week recycling collections, we are able to make our operations more efficient and keep our rates reasonable as compared to other communities in Northwest Indiana” said Steve Poulos, Executive Director for Valparaiso City Services.

To view the new schedule, please visit tinyurl.com/Valpo2023. Residents may request an additional recycling tote at a cost of $14.65 per unit per month. Qualified residents may also apply for reduced rates by visiting tinyurl.com/ValpoApp. All questions regarding the City’s recycling collection service operations may be directed to Valparaiso City Services at (219) 462-6174.