The Salvation Army of Michigan City says that it is only at 60% of the campaign goal set for the 2022 holiday season.

With a theme of “Love Beyond Christmas,” the campaign collected record low amounts in donations in the kettles since the kick-off” says Majors Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army. We understand our community is suffering from the current economic situation and the inclement weather did not help with our biggest donation days. “The blizzard last week impacted our already low donations in the kettles”

“We are so lucky to have a great crew that dressed up in holiday costumes, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf, Olaf, and elves.” Santa and friends braved the frigid temps on Saturday December 17th. They arrived at the intersection of Franklin Street and US Highway 20 on Saturday in a police vehicle. They had planned on doing this again to help boost the kettles but due to the weather, they were not able to.

However, it is not too late for a New Year’s miracle. Santa and Friends will be out again, Thursday December 29 from 2-4 PM at the intersection of Highway 20 and 421 (Franklin St.), to make up for the planned kettle takeover that the blizzard prevented us from having on December 23. In addition, bellringers will be available at the same time in front of The Salvation Army located at 1201 S Franklin in Michigan City to take donations.

“We set the bar high this year for our Christmas Campaign, knowing that it would be crucial to meet that goal if we were to continue providing the level of service needed in our community, given the challenges and fluctuations from the recession,” Major Becky Simmons said. “The fact that we are still so far from our goal is causing concern for the 2023 year of service.”

The Salvation Army of Michigan City sets a campaign goal every Christmas season, which raises money through red kettles, online/mail-in donations and sponsorship dollars. These funds help serve local families during the holidays, but also help The Salvation Army operate throughout the year, according to Simmons.

This year, over 650 families received holiday assistance with food and toys, including more than 1,400 children. In addition, approximately 450 meals were distributed on Thanksgiving Day. Also supported by donations through the Christmas Campaign are a year-round food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, weekend backpack feeding program, youth summer camp, Pathway of Hope case management, and more.

“All of the money raised through our Christmas Campaign stays here in Michigan City to meet the needs of people who are struggling with basic needs,” Simmons said.

“We want to give a huge thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, advocates, bellringers, board members, and many more. This year we had a record low number of bellringers.” Simmons went on to say, “With the support of our community, we are able to help Michigan City families in their darkest hours, and help to restore hope that God, and their community loves them.”

The Salvation Army gives special recognition to the Brown family of Reprographic Arts, who served as the honorary campaign chairs.

“The Brown family was truly dedicated to this campaign,” Simmons said. “They provided the yard signs for our campaign this year and encouraged many of their friends and associates to give to the campaign. In addition, Kevin provided his testimony to the work of The Salvation Army and how it impacted his life to bring him to a place of being a small business owner in this wonderful city.”

Additional recognition to the following businesses that sponsored the Christmas Campaign. Rescue Christmas Sponsors: Wilson Industrial Sales and B&E Marine.

Kettle Hero Sponsors: GAF, Harbour Trust and Investment Management, and Woodruff & Sons.

Golden Bell Sponsors: Members Advantage Credit Union, General Insurance Services, Tonn & Blank, Michiana Insurance, Horizon Bank, Rod Bensz, and Don and Jinny Przybylinski.

Silver Bell Sponsors: Michigan City Lions, Haas and Associates, and Peters & Marske.

Festival of Lights Sponsors: Dr. Barbara Easton-Watkins and Dr. Irvin, Liz York, Done & Jinny Przybylinski, Tom & Sandy Cipares, and Steve & Darlene Baker.

Thank you to the following media sponsors: The Herald-Dispatch, WEFM and WIMS.

More information regarding The Salvation Army of Michigan City, including program information or volunteer opportunities, is available at www.samichigancity.org or by calling (219) 874-6885.