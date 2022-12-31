The Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff is accepting scholarship applications through March 1 from LaPorte County high school seniors interested in healthcare careers.

The medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City voted unanimously in 2021 to establish and fund a scholarship honoring the memories and continuing legacies of physicians who served the community as members of the medical staff.

The scholarship of up to $5,000 is funded by physicians on the Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff in partnership with the Franciscan Health Foundation.

The scholarship or scholarships will be awarded to LaPorte County high school seniors interested in pursuing a healthcare career. Scholarship applications are available from guidance offices at all LaPorte County high schools. The deadline for submission is March 1, 2023.

Questions about the scholarship can be directed to the Medical Staff Office at (219) 877-1817.