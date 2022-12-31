Liberty Township Firefighters were busy late afternoon on ecember 30, 2022 answering calls. Motorists may have xperienced temporary road closures on U.S. Highway 6 between county road 75 West and 200 West on Route 6 for a period of time as crews worked a three-vehicle crash.
A driver from one vehicle was transported for knee and leg injury as another was transported for a minor head injury. The driver of the third vehicle escaped unharmed and was not transported. All the involved vehicles became disabled as a result from the crash and required being towed from the scene. One vehicle sustained rippling damage from being rear-ended from another. No extrication was needed.
Route 6 was roughly shut down in both directions for approximately one hour as emergency crews worked quickly
to clear the road. Not soon after to clearing the roadway of vehicles and debris Liberty received a request for assistance to Chesterton
Fire for a residential fire in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive in unincorporated Westchester Township. Liberty sent a Rescue Engine, Tanker and additional support vehicles to the scene to assist battling the fire. A large diameter water supply line was dropped from the Engine at the nearby intersection and laid in up to the fire to support suppression efforts.
Liberty remained on scene for over six hours with Chesterton Fire extinguishing the fire and with overhaul operations. Crews experienced a heavy fire load and managed to be uninjured from fireworks exploding from the garage during suppression.
The house was already fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke before fire units were on scene. As the fire burned the house eventually collapsed in on itself and caused pockets of fire to be trapped creating a problem for firefighters to extinguish the fire. An unstable structure posed a risk for firefighters to access the residence as the remaining flooring was unstable.
Chesterton Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez activated a First Alarm and three Tanker Plans which brought in additional personnel and over a dozen Tankers to the scene.
No injuries reported on scene by fire crews. While Liberty battled the fire on Paul Revere Drive, other calls for service continued to come in for the Liberty service area. Liberty is an all-volunteer fire department serving your community. For interest in becoming a firefighter and serving your community please contact at info@libertyfd.org for more information.