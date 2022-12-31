Liberty Township Firefighters were busy late afternoon on ecember 30, 2022 answering calls. Motorists may have xperienced temporary road closures on U.S. Highway 6 between county road 75 West and 200 West on Route 6 for a period of time as crews worked a three-vehicle crash.

A driver from one vehicle was transported for knee and leg injury as another was transported for a minor head injury. The driver of the third vehicle escaped unharmed and was not transported. All the involved vehicles became disabled as a result from the crash and required being towed from the scene. One vehicle sustained rippling damage from being rear-ended from another. No extrication was needed.

Route 6 was roughly shut down in both directions for approximately one hour as emergency crews worked quickly

to clear the road. Not soon after to clearing the roadway of vehicles and debris Liberty received a request for assistance to Chesterton

Fire for a residential fire in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive in unincorporated Westchester Township. Liberty sent a Rescue Engine, Tanker and additional support vehicles to the scene to assist battling the fire. A large diameter water supply line was dropped from the Engine at the nearby intersection and laid in up to the fire to support suppression efforts.