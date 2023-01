Last week, The Porter County Sheriff’s Office gathered to celebrate the retirement of K9 Rogue. Lt. Praschak had been partnered with Rogue since 2016 when they went to training in South Carolina. Captain Edwards (head of the K9 Division) was quoted as saying, “Rogue was the best Narcotic Detection K9 in Department history.” Rogue will be missed! Thank you Lt. Praschak for your years of dedication to the K9 Division. Rogue will now stay at home and be loved by family. Thank you for your service.