After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023.

“Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people of Indiana and protecting their individual Liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of its rightful owner is crucial.”

With the new year rolling in, let’s celebrate together with newly discovered cash.

In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021. While you’re spending time with family and friends over the holidays, be sure to also ask loved ones about assets and send them to our website.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time. This can include once unclaimed property in its custody. The Unclaimed Property Division at Attorney General Rokita’s office conducts outreach efforts to locate the rightful owners or heirs.

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

Over $700 million remains to be claimed, and it can be returned to its rightful owners in 2023. Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.