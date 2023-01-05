Angie Nelson Deuitch has officially filed her candidacy for the office of Mayor of Michigan City.

A Democrat currently in her second term serving on the Michigan City Common Council, she is looking forward to the upcoming primary election in May.

“I am committed to using my leadership skills and relationships to bring needed resources to our families, neighborhoods, employees, and businesses,” Deuitch said, noting her campaign slogan of “Reimagine Michigan City – Our People, Place, and Future.”

Deuitch said the office of Mayor is truly about working on behalf of the citizens to elevate Michigan City has a whole – and she is looking forward to doing this by partnering with local organizations, as well as seeking out federal, state, and other grant funding, to take the city to the next level.

For anyone interested in learning more about her campaign, Angie will hold a Meet & Greet and Grand Opening of her Headquarters, located at 720 Franklin St., Suite A. The event will take place on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

“This meet and greet is a chance for me to connect with the community to learn more about concerns and issues that are at the forefront for Michigan City residents,” Deuitch said. “Moving forward, this headquarters location will serve as a place for us to host community conversations, volunteer training, civics classes, voter registration drives, and more. I’m looking forward to sharing this space to help accomplish some important work in the community.”

The Angie for MC Committee is also hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, January 12 at Shady Creek Winery, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available by contacting the committee at info@angieformichigancity.com or 219-229-2740.