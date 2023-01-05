Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg officially announces the promotions of Sergeant Jeff Wright to the rank of Captain, and Deputy Gabe Struss to the rank of Sergeant, effective January 1, 2023. The openings within the ranks were the result of former Sheriff John T. Boyd’s retirement and the subsequent administrative appointments.

Captain Wright is a 15-year veteran of the LCSO. He is a 1994 graduate of New Prairie High School and a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Basic Recruit Class 04-157. Captain Wright has assumed the role as the Midnight Patrol Shift Commander and will oversee and supervise the day-to-day operations of that shift. Additionally, he will remain the agency’s Field Training Program Manager where he leads the field training of any new Merit Division hires.

Sergeant Struss is an 8-year veteran of the LCSO. He is a 2009 graduate of La Porte High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from Ball State University, where he graduated in 2013. Sergeant Struss is a current member of the US Air Force Reserves, having attained his current rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Basic Recruit Class 16-208. Upon being promoted, Sergeant Struss was transferred from the Criminal Investigations Division to the Midnight Patrol Shift where he will assist with the supervision of deputies and day-to-day operations of the shift.