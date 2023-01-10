The PNW community is invited to come together on Thursday, Jan. 12 to discuss, learn, and reflect on topics related to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy:

From 2-3:15pm at the Westville Campus, there will be community conversations around a variety of topics related to MLK’s legacy

At 3:45pm, gather in the Dworkin Center to hear a live broadcast from keynote speaker Carol Anderson

Carol Anderson is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide,” a New York Times Bestseller, Washington Post Notable Book of 2016, and a National Book Critics Circle Award winner.

She is also the author of “Eyes Off the Prize: The United Nations and the African American Struggle for Human Rights, 1944-1955;” “Bourgeois Radicals: The NAACP and the Struggle for Colonial Liberation, 1941-1960,” and “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy,” which was long-listed for the National Book Award and a finalist for the PEN/Galbraith Award in non-fiction.

Register to attend at the link provided on the VisitMichiganCityLaPorte Facebook page or at PNW.edu/event .