The Town of Chesterton released statistics for recent traffic enforcement blitzes that occurred on State Road 49.

The Chesterton Police Department saturated the State Road 49 corridor between I-94 and the Indiana Toll Road in December, as part of the Click It To Live It enforcement campaign and Blitz No. 120 Holiday Season Travel, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Officers worked a total of 35 overtime hours from Dec. 1-31, and executed a total of 109 traffic stops.

There were 49 citations, 87 warnings and six arrests. Four of the arrests were on charges of operating while intoxicated, one was on a charge of driving while suspended-prior, and one was on a charge of minor consumption of alcohol.

Statements from Police Chief Tim Richardson can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.