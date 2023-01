The westbound lane of Wabash Avenue in Chesterton will remain closed between North Eighth Street and Locust Street 24/7 and until further notice, according to the Town of Chesterton.

The eastbound lane of Wabash Avenue remains open to traffic.

Chesterton Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy told the Town of Chesterton that residents on the north side of Wabash Ave. will be able to access their homes and driveways.